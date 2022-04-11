Top 10 most in-demand jobs in Canada, Australia, Germany, and the UK

As the number of people immigrating to foreign countries rises year after year, one question we frequently get is, What are the most in-demand jobs?. Some job positions are consistently listed as being among the most in-demand, making it easier for individuals to build a career path in those professions, especially with the assistance of staffing agencies.

Skilled labor positions include general laborer, truck driver, and welder. Similarly, there are administrative and professional roles such as human resource manager, project manager, account manager, administrative assistants, and receptionists. In addition, there are job opportunities in several provinces and territories. And there is a place for everyone, regardless of career path or skill set, from blue-collar to white-collar roles.

With many places that seem ideal for finding jobs, Canada, Australia, Germany, and the UK appear to be the most preferred ones. The following guide will give you an idea about the most in-demand jobs, and you can plan your resume accordingly.

The Most in Demand Jobs in Canada

The majority of the in-demand jobs in Canada to keep an eye on are in the technology sector, with only a few requiring extensive online knowledge.

Web and Mobile Application Developers Human Resources (HR) Managers Electrical Engineer Veterinarians (Vets) and Pharmacist Digital Marketing Specialists Financial Advisors Welders Aerospace Engineers Accountants Big Data Scientists and Data Analysts

Top 10 In-Demand Jobs in Australia

Australia is a developed country known for its high GDP per capita and low poverty rate. It provides a high standard of living, excellent education, extensive political rights, and other benefits. The country provides excellent job opportunities and has attracted a large number of immigrants. To be considered for these and similar positions, you must have prior experience as well as the appropriate industry-recognized certifications.

IT Systems Architect IT Manager IT Security Architect Cloud Engineers Data Scientist Python Developers IT Consultants Project Managers Telecoms Technician DevOps Engineer

What Are the Highest Paying Jobs in Germany?

Although migration has slowed since the outbreak of the pandemic, Germany’s need for skilled workers has not. In fact, it is expected that this demand will only increase. Therefore, if you work in a profession that is in high demand in Germany, you will have an excellent chance of finding work there.

Software developers, architects, and programmers Architects and Civil Engineers Nurses IT consultants and analysts Electronics engineers, electricians, and electrical fitters Economists and business management experts Production assistants Customer advisors and account managers Sales and product managers Sales representatives and assistants

Jobs That Are in High Demand in the UK

The economy is experiencing skill and worker shortages across the board as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Brexit-related changes. With this in mind, here are ten of the most in-demand jobs in the UK. It should come as no surprise that this list is chock-full of high-paying, specialized positions with thousands of openings.