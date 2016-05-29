​​ ​
  3. Top 10 Fiction and Non-fiction

Published: May 29, 2016 7:53 AM

FICTION

Scion of Ikshvaku
Amish
Westland
Rs 350

Life is What You Make it
Preeti Shenoy
Srishti Publishers
Rs 150

And Then There Were None
Agatha Christie

The Beat Goes On
Ian Rankin

Our Impossible Love
Durjoy Datta

The Hidden Oracle
Rick Riordan

To Kill a Mockingbird
Harper Lee

The Old Man and the Sea
Ernest Hemingway

She Swiped Right into My Heart
Sudeep Nagarkar

The Immortals of Meluha
Amish

NON-FICTION

Making India Awesome
Chetan Bhagat Rupa
R176

The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari
Robin Sharma Jaico
R199

Who Will Cry When You Die?
Robin Sharma

The Power of your Subconscious Mind
Joseph Murphy

Wings of Fire
APJ Abdul Kalam

The Alchemist
Paulo Coelho

Think and Grow Rich
Napoleon Hill

How to Win Friends and Influence People
Dale Carnegie

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People
R Stephen Covey

Don’t Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight
Rujuta Diwekar

Source: Amazon

