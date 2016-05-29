Top 10 Fiction and Non-fiction

FICTION

Scion of Ikshvaku

Amish

Westland

Rs 350

Life is What You Make it

Preeti Shenoy

Srishti Publishers

Rs 150

And Then There Were None

Agatha Christie

The Beat Goes On

Ian Rankin

Our Impossible Love

Durjoy Datta

The Hidden Oracle

Rick Riordan

To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee

The Old Man and the Sea

Ernest Hemingway

She Swiped Right into My Heart

Sudeep Nagarkar

The Immortals of Meluha

Amish

NON-FICTION

Making India Awesome

Chetan Bhagat Rupa

R176

The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari

Robin Sharma Jaico

R199

Who Will Cry When You Die?

Robin Sharma

The Power of your Subconscious Mind

Joseph Murphy

Wings of Fire

APJ Abdul Kalam

The Alchemist

Paulo Coelho

Think and Grow Rich

Napoleon Hill

How to Win Friends and Influence People

Dale Carnegie

The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People

R Stephen Covey

Don’t Lose Your Mind, Lose Your Weight

Rujuta Diwekar

Source: Amazon