TNUSRB recruitment 2019: Tamil Nadu to recruit 8826 constables, registration begins today

TNUSRB 2019: Tamil Nadu to recruit 8826 constables, registration begins today

TNUSRB recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu government will be recruiting 8826 constables in armed reserve force and special force in a move to strengthen the state police force. Apart from constables, they will also be recruiting jail wardens and firemen. From the 8826 vacancies, nearly 2500 have been reserved for women and transgenders.

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will be opening up the registration process for it from 8th March, 2019. The registration process will be done through the official website of TNUSRB – tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB recruitment 2019: Important Dates:

> Registration process begins: 8th March, 2019, 10 am onwards

> Registration process ends on: 8th April, 2019

TNUSRB 2019 Vacancy details:

> Constable (Armed Reserve) Grade II – 2465 (Women and Transgender)

> Constable (Special Force) Grade II – 5962 (Men)

> Jail Warder Grade II – 208 (22 women included)

> Firemen – 191 (men)

Read Also| AFCAT 2019 result declared, here’s how to check and download result

TNUSRB recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification:

> The candidates should have class 10th pass certificate or Secondary School Leaving Certificate

> Knowledge of Tamil is essential for all the candidates

Tamil Nadu police constable recruitment 2019: Age limit:

The candidates should be of minimum 18 years of age. The maximum age limit for application is 24 years, no one beyond that age limit will be able to apply. However, relaxation will be provided as per the reservation criteria of Tamil Nadu government.

TNUSRB 2019: Exam Type:

The candidates will have to appear for a written exam at first – after they qualify that, they will have to appear for a physical fitness test.