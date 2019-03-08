TNUSRB recruitment 2019: Tamil Nadu to recruit 8826 constables, registration begins today

By: | Published: March 8, 2019 6:30 AM

TNUSRB 2019: From the 8826 vacancies, nearly 2500 posts have been reserved for women and transgenders candidates.

Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu police constable recruitment 2019, Tamil Nadu police vacancy 2019, TNUSRB 2019, TNUSRB 2019 vacancy TNUSRB recruitment 2019, TNUSRB 2019 notification, TNUSRB notification 2019, TNUSRB 2019 vacancy notification, TNUSRB, jobs, india, news, Tamil Nadu jobsTNUSRB 2019: Tamil Nadu to recruit 8826 constables, registration begins today

TNUSRB recruitment 2019: The Tamil Nadu government will be recruiting 8826 constables in armed reserve force and special force in a move to strengthen the state police force. Apart from constables, they will also be recruiting jail wardens and firemen. From the 8826 vacancies, nearly 2500 have been reserved for women and transgenders.

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) will be opening up the registration process for it from 8th March, 2019. The registration process will be done through the official website of TNUSRB – tnusrbonline.org

TNUSRB recruitment 2019: Important Dates:

> Registration process begins: 8th March, 2019, 10 am onwards

> Registration process ends on: 8th April, 2019

TNUSRB 2019 Vacancy details:

> Constable (Armed Reserve) Grade II – 2465 (Women and Transgender)

> Constable (Special Force) Grade II – 5962 (Men)

> Jail Warder Grade II – 208 (22 women included)

> Firemen – 191 (men)

Read Also| AFCAT 2019 result declared, here’s how to check and download result

TNUSRB recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification:

> The candidates should have class 10th pass certificate or Secondary School Leaving Certificate

> Knowledge of Tamil is essential for all the candidates

Tamil Nadu police constable recruitment 2019: Age limit:

The candidates should be of minimum 18 years of age. The maximum age limit for application is 24 years, no one beyond that age limit will be able to apply. However, relaxation will be provided as per the reservation criteria of Tamil Nadu government.

TNUSRB 2019: Exam Type:

The candidates will have to appear for a written exam at first – after they qualify that, they will have to appear for a physical fitness test.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. TNUSRB recruitment 2019: Tamil Nadu to recruit 8826 constables, registration begins today
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition