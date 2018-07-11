TNUSRB Recruitment 2018: 309 jobs up for grabs! Check how to apply at tnusrbonline.org

Those applying for this post also must have studied Tamil in class 10 and 12.

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has issued notification for the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (Technical). Those willing to apply can do so through the prescribed format on or before August 10. Candidates may apply through the website www.tnusrbonline.org.

Vacancy details

Sub-Inspector of Police (Technical): 309 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the post must at least have a second class diploma in Electronics and Communication Engineering awarded by the State Board of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu or B.E/B.Tech degree in Electronics and Communication engineering by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

Applicants must have got Diploma / Degree before the date of July 7, 2018

a) Candidates must have earned a diploma after completion of SSLC or Higher Secondary course and b) He/she must have obtained a degree after completion of SSLC and HSC or Diploma. c) The person must have obtained a degree after completion of SSLC and 3 years Diploma.

Those applying for this post also must have studied Tamil in class 10 and 12. In case, the candidate has not studied the same, the person wil have to pass Tamil-Part II Test conducted by Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission within 2 years of joining.

Age Limit

Minimum age required is 20 and the maximum is 28 years of age

How to Apply

All candidate are required to apply at board’s official website www.tnusrbonline.org on or before August 10.

Application Fees to appear for the exam is Rs 500.