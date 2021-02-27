TNTRB Recruitment 2021: Tamil Nadu notifies 1598 special teacher vacancies; check eligibility, how to apply

The exam will last for a duration of 2.5 hours and the candidates will be tested for their objective knowledge in the test. A total of 95 objective type questions will be asked of the candidates in the exam. (Representative image)

Tamil Nadu Teacher Recruitment Board has released a recruitment advertisement for the post of special teachers. As per the notified advertisement, the TNTRB is going to fill a total of 1598 teacher vacancies as part of the recruitment drive. Out of the notified 1598 vacancies, the majority of the vacancies are for the post of Physical Education teacher at 801, followed by 365 vacancies for the arts teacher, 341 posts for craft instructor and another 91 posts for music teacher, the Indian Express reported. While the online registration and application form will only begin from March 31, 2021, the government has issued the notification as of now giving candidates enough time to think through and fill their application forms from March 31 onwards.

How to apply?

The window for the submission of the online application form will open from March 31, 2021 and remain active for a period of about a month before closing on April 25, 2021. The notification issued by the TNTRB also mentioned that the candidates will be allowed to online apply for the advertised posts on its official website at trb.tn.nic.in. The application fee for the general candidates is Rs 500 while that for reserved categories including SC, ST, PwD among others will be Rs 250.

Exam date and ELigibility

As per the notified information, the candidates will have to undergo a recruitment test in the process. After all the interested candidates have filled in their application forms by April 25, the candidates will start the process of conducting the recruitment exam. As per the vacancy advertisement, the exam will be conducted on August 27, 2021. This way candidates will get more than 3 months for the preparation of their recruitment test.

All candidates applying for the post must have passed their higher secondary exam(Class 12th) with more than 50 percent marks. Apart from this mandatory eligibility criteria, candidates can check the special eligibility requirements subject wise on the official website of the TNTRB.

Exam pattern

The exam will last for a duration of 2.5 hours and the candidates will be tested for their objective knowledge in the test. A total of 95 objective type questions will be asked of the candidates in the exam.