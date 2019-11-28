TNTRB Recruitment: 1159 vacancies in Polytechnic Lecturer, BEO – Application process begins soon

TNTRB: The notifications were released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board on November 27, 2019.

TNTRB Recruitment: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has invited application for the recruitment of Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering /Non-Engineering) and Block Educational Officer in Tamil Nadu Elementary Educational Sub-Ordinate Service. The interested candidates can apply through the official website of TN TRB at — trb.tn.nic.in.

TNTRB: Total number of vacancies:

Lecturers in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions (Engineering /Non-Engineering): 1060

Block Educational Officer: 97

TNTRB: Important dates:

The notifications were released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board on November 27, 2019. However, the date of Commencement and last date of Submission of application has not yet been announced.

The 1060 vacancies in Government Polytechnic Colleges and Special Institutions are in 15 different disciplines — Civil Engineering (112), Mechanical Engineering (219), Electrical and Electronics Engineering (91), Electronics and Communication Engineering (119), Instrumentation and Control

Engineering (3), 6 Computer Engineering (135), Information Technology (6), Production Engineering (6), Textile Technology (3), Printing Technology (6), English (88), Mathematics (88), Physics (83), Chemistry (84), and Modern Office Practice (17).

TNTRB Vacancy: Qualification:

Those who are applying for the post of Lecturers should be within 57 years of age. They should also have a Bachelor’s degree in engineering or in the relevant discipline. Along with that, they also need to have a Master’s degree with at least 60 per cent marks, from a recognised institute. The age relaxation will be allowed as per government norms.

General category candidates applying for Block Educational Officer posts should be within 35 years of age, whereas that of the reserved category candidates can apply till 57 years. They should also possess a Graduate degree in B.A./B.Sc. in Tamil, English, Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Botany, Zoology, Biology, History or Geography as Major subjects obtained from a recognized University.

The application process for both posts will be completely online. Those who get selected for the post of Lecturers will join at a Scale of Pay of Rs 56100 – 177500, while Block Educational Officer will join at Rs 36900-116600.