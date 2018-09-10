TNTEU recruitment 2018: Apply for associate, assistant posts; check all details here of Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University vacancies

A total of 10 posts are available for the recruitment.

Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University (TNTEU) has invited applications for various posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post of Assistant and Associate Professor. A total of 10 posts are available for the recruitment. Application form, details of qualifications and instructions to the candidates are available at www.tnteu.ac.in.

The last date for receipt of filled in applications is September 27, 2018, upto 5.00 p.m. The University will not be responsible for any postal delay. Applications are invited in three copies from the eligible candidates.

Application should be addressed to the Registrar i/c(by designation only), Tamil Nadu Teachers Education University, Chennai-600 097.

(www.tnteu.ac.in)

Eligibility:

For Associate Professor: Good academic record with a PhD in the concerned discipline. A Masters degree with M.Ed along with a minimum experience of eight years in teaching/research in an academic/research position equivalent to that of Assistant Professor.

For Assistant Professor: Masters degree and M.Ed. The candidate must have cleared the NET/SLET. Detailed qualification criteria are published in the official notification of the university.

According to the official notification, the application should contain the following documents;

1. Age with proof of an attested copy of the first page of SSLC book.

2. Qualifications, degrees

3. Other academic distinctions, publications, if any

4. Present occupation and salary with pay scale

5. Language with which the applicant is conservant together with copies of recent testimonials

6. Testimonials from two persons

7. Name of three persons for reference (Download application form from the website and take a photocopy of the same to fill the required information)

8. Reprints of published papers

9. A list of papers published by the candidate

10. Self-attested true copies of certificates of credentials be enclosed along with the application

11. Service certificate from the competent authority, not lower than the Joint Director/Registrar in case of University service. The teaching service will be reckoned from the date of passing NET/SLET or acquiring of PhD.

The candidates are advised to read the detailed notification available on the official website before applying. The applications of the candidates with the following discrepancies will be rejected summarily at the admission stage itself without any notice and no communication will be entertained in this regard.

(a) Incomplete and ineligible applications, (b) Applications without Three(3) copies and (c) Applications which are not forwarded through the respective employers (d) The applications received after the last date is over.