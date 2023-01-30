TNTET 2022: Paper 2 admit card released! Here’s how you can download it

TNTET 2022 Admit card: Teacher Recruitment Board, Tamil Nadu on Sunday (January 29) released the admit card for Tamil Nadu Teacher Eligibility Test (TNTET) 2022 for paper 2. All interested candidates will now be able to download the hall ticket from the official website: trb.tn.nic.in.

TNTET 2022 examination will be conducted from February 3 to February 14. TNTET Paper 1 was conducted last year from October 14 to 19

TNTET 2022 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website where to download the admit card, which is – trb.tn.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link.

Step 3: Enter the required information.

Step 4: Next, click on submit to view the admit card.

Step 5: Lastly, take out a printout and keep it for future reference.

According to a report by The Indian Express, TNTET 2022 Paper 1 result was announced on December 9, 2022. Almost 1,53,233 candidates had appeared for the examination. After which, the tentative answer key was released on October 28. All candidates had time till 5:30 pm of October 31 to submit their objections.

Report suggests that a total of 3696 objections were submitted by 1125 candidates for 491 questions.

Other than this, the candidates should make that they carry these documents during the time of exam:

Print copy of their Admit Card

One passport size photograph (should be the same photo which has been pasted in the Online Application Form).

Any one authorized photo IDs ( it could be PAN Card, Driving License/ Voter ID card/ Aadhar Card among others)

PwD certificate issued by the Competent Authority.

TNTET 2022: Prohibited Items

Candidates are not allowed to carry any baggage inside the Exam hall. Things like textual material, calculators, documents, slide rules, log tables and electronic watches etc are not allowed to be brought during the examination.

