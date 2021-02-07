TNPSC Recruitment 2021: Tamil Nadu PSC releases 429 vacancies for different posts, check details

The TNPSC which is a constitutional body will conduct the recruitment process for the advertised posts. All the interested candidates can online to complete their application for the recruitment.

TNPSC Recruitment 2021: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has come out with a new notification advertising the posts of Assistant Agriculture Officer and Assistant Horticulture Officer in various departments of the state. While the vacancy of the post of the Assistant Agriculture Officer has been released for the department of Tamil Nadu Agricultural Extension Subordinate Service, that for the post of the Assistant Horticulture Officer has been released for the department of Tamil Nadu Horticultural Subordinate Services.

The TNPSC which is a constitutional body will conduct the recruitment process for the advertised posts. All the interested candidates can online to complete their application for the recruitment.

How to fill the Application form?

All candidates can fill the application form on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission tnpsc.gov.in. However, all candidates must fill their online registration form before the last date of the application process. According to the notification released by the TNPSC, the last date to fill in the application form is March 4, 2021, after which no further applications will be accepted by the commission.

After the candidates have registered on the website for the recruitment process, the candidates will also need to deposit the application fees to complete their application for the job. The last date to deposit the application fee for the recruitment is March 6 and candidates can deposit the fee by March 6 to complete their application process.

Number of Vacancies

A total of 429 combined vacancies has been advertised by the TNPSC in its notification. Out of the total vacancies, 307 vacancies have been advertised for the post of the Assistant Horticulture Officer while the remaining 122 posts have been advertised for the post of Assistant Agriculture Officer.

Exam date and Eligibility

After the candidates have completed their application process and deposited the fee within the prescribed date, the commission will release the admit card of the candidates for sitting in the recruitment exam. The recruitment exam is supposed to be conducted on April 11, 2021 as per the notification issued by the TNPSC. All the interested candidates who come in the age bracket of (18-30) years for the advertised posts subject to the condition that they are eligible to apply for the jobs. Candidates are advised to check the eligibility for the TNPSC recruitment from the official notification before filling in the application process.