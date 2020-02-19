TNPSC Recruitment 2020: Hurry! Last date to apply for group 1 services today

Candidates who clear the prelim exam will be called for the Mains exam, which will be followed by the interview round.

TNPSC Recruitment 2020 Application Date: The last date to apply for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) group 1 services recruitment 2020 is on today, February 19. Candidates who are willing to apply may do so at the official website tnpsc.gov.in. However, the last date to pay application fee is February 21. The commission is looking to fill up as many as 69 posts throught this recruitment process.

The prelim exam is scheduled to be held on April 5. Candidates who clear the prelim exam will be called for the Mains exam, which will be followed by the interview round. While they need 120 out of 300 marks to qualify, for the reserved category candidates the cut off marks is 90. The date for the Mains exam is yet to be announced.

Registration Fee

Candidates who wish to apply are required to pay the registration fee of Rs 150 and also the exam fee of Rs 100. Those who are selected to appear for the Mains exam are required to pay Rs 200 as additional fee.

Age limit

While the minimum age of candidates must be 21, while the maximum age must be 32 as on July 1, 2020. For more details candidates may log on to the official website.

Here’s how candidates may apply:

1 Candidates must visit the official website tnpsc.gov.in

2 After logging on to the site, they may click on ‘latest notification’ under ‘notifications’ section.

3 Now, candidates may click on ‘apply online’

4 Next, candidates may click on ‘one time registration’

5 Now, candidates may click on ‘new user’ button, and then create log-in ID.

6 They may now log-in to fill up forms

7 Candidates may now upload images

8 They may now submit the fee as required.

Salary

Those candidates who selected will get a salary of up to Rs 1,77,500.