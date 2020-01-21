TNPSC Recruitment 2020: Fresh vacancies announced with salary up to Rs 1.77 lakh; Check details

The last date to submit the online application form is February 19, 2020. (Website image)

The Tamil Nadu Public Service (TNPSC) has issued a notification inviting applications for recruitment to several posts of Combined Civil Services -I examination. The ‘Combined Civil Services -I’ is also known as ‘Group-1 services’. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application form is February 19, 2020.

Important dates:-

Date of notification- January 20, 2020

Last date for application form submission- February 19, 2020

Last date to pay application fee- February 21, 2020

Date of Preliminary examination- April 05, 2020 (10.00 AM to 1.00 PM)

Vacancy details:-

A total of 69 individuals will be recruited through this recruitment drive.

Age limit:-

The minimum age for the applicants is 21 years while the maximum age limit has been capped at 32 years.

Educational qualification:-

Willing applicants must possess a graduation degree from any recognised college or university or an educational institution.

Know how to apply-

(1) Interested candidates need to visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

(2) After visiting the official website, click on ‘latest notification’ and under ‘Notifications 2020’, one will easily find the advertisement.

(3) Now, click on ‘apply online’.

(4) Now, click on ‘one-time registration.’

(5) Next, click on ‘new user’ and then make an log-in id.

(6) After the creation of log-in id, fill the application form with relevant details.

(7) After entering the details, the individual needs to upload images.

(8) After successful completion of the application form, check the form once again, if all correct, then proceed to make payment.

Application fee:-

Interested individual need to pay a registration fee of Rs 150, a preliminary exam form of Rs 100 and the mains exam fee of Rs 200.

Salary:-

On selection, an individual will receive a salary between Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500.