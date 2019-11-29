TNPSC Recruitment 2019: Fresh vacancies announced — Know how to apply

A total of 18 posts will be filled through this recruitment exercise. (Representational image)

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications to recruit archaeological officer. The last date to submit the application form is December 27, 2019. The mode of application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in. Before applying, applicants are advised to go through the official notification posted on the site. Here are some important details.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application form- December 27, 2019

Exam to take place on February 29, 2020

Vacancy Details

A total of 18 posts will be filled through this recruitment exercise.

Age Limit

The minimum age limit of the candidates should be 18. However, the upper age limit has been capped at 30 years. There is no age limit for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification

The interested candidates must have a degree of MA in Ancient History and Archaeology or in Archaeology. Apart from this, the applicants should know Tamil and must have one Tamil subject at degree level.

Salary

The candidates once selected for the job will get a salary of Rs 36,200 to Rs 1,14,800.

Application Fee

The interested candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 150. The registration process is one-time and will be valid for a term of five years. The candidates also need to pay an exam fee of Rs 100. However, the candidates belonging to the reserved category are exempted from paying any exam fee.

Exam pattern

There will be two papers — Paper I will be of three hours duration while Paper II will be of two hours duration.

Know how to apply

(1) visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

(2) On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’.

(3) Then click on ‘one-time registration and dashboard’.

(4) Enter relevant details, upload photos as per the size mentioned.

(5) Make the payment.