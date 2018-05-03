TNPSC Recruitment 2018: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission announces new jobs; check details of vacancies

TNPSC announces new jobs; check details of vacancies. (Image: Website)

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published the formal notification for the recruitment to fill 192 seats of the Agricultural Officer (Extension) post. The recruitment exam to fill the vacancies will be held online. The exam is slated to take place on July 14, 2018. Those interested have to apply for the recruitment by June 2, 2018.

The pattern of Exam:

The exam will be held online mode. It will consist of two papers- Paper 1 (Agriculture) and Paper 2 (General Studies). The candidates have to complete ‘Paper1’ within three hours while for ‘Paper 2’ the time will be allotted for two hours.

– Paper 1 (Agricultural): 10.00 am to 1.00 pm

– Paper 2 (General Studies): 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

The candidates have to submit the application through online at its official website- www.tnpsc.gov.in

Age Limit:

The Commission has set the upper age limit to 30 years for agricultural graduates. However, the maximum age limit is 32 years for those having a higher academic qualification.

In the said examination, there is no age limit for the candidates belonged to- Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), MBCs/ DCs, BC (OBCM)s, BCMs and Destitute Widows of all castes.

Who can apply?

The candidates who have Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture (B.Sc in Agriculture) can only apply. The candidates must have the knowledge of Tamil language.

Centres of Examinations:

The exam will be held online across the state of Tamil Nadu-Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli, Salem and Thanjavur.

Selection of Candidates:

The selection procedure for TNPSC will be made in two successive stages:

– Written examination

-Oral examination (Personal Interview)

Final selection of the candidates will be based on the total marks obtained in both the tests (Written and Oral). The candidate’s presence in both the examination is must to get the job.