TNPSC Recruitment 2018: Online applications open for 30 Assistant Jailor Posts; check pay, other details

There are a total of 30 vacancies as notified by the TNPSC. (Representational Image)

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Jailor. There are a total of 30 vacancies as notified by the TNPSC. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of the Commission at https://www.tnpsc.gov.in and fill in the application form.

The last date to apply for the post in the prescribed format is 07 November 2018. The last date for payment of examination fees through bank is 09 November 2018. The examination will be conducted on 06 January 2019.

Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note in order to participate in the recruitment process.

TNPSC Recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Last date for submission of online application: November 7, 2018

Last date for payment of Examination Fee through Bank (State Bank of India or Indian Bank): November 9, 2018

Date of Written Examination: January 6, 2019

Education qualification (as on 08.10.2018, For both the posts of Assistant Jailor (Men) and Assistant Jailor (Women)): Applicants should possess a degree from any of the universities recognized by the University Grants Commission on the date of notification. Applicants should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil on the date of the notification.

Age Limit: Gen- 18 to 30 years

Application fees: 1) Registration Fee:- Rs.150 (For One Time Registration only)

2) Examination Fee:- Rs.150

Pay Scale: Level-11 Rs.35,400 – 1,12,400