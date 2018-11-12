TNPSC Notification 2018: Fresh jobs announced at tnpsc.gov.in, check salary, other details

TNPSC Notification 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission in a fresh notification has invited candidates to apply online for a number of new jobs in the state on its website tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Notification 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission in a fresh notification has invited candidates to apply online for a number of new jobs in the state on its website tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website now to apply for the same. Applicants need to remember that the posts on offer are only for those who follow the Hindu religion. The recruitment process is being conducted for Executive Officer Grade-III and IV posts in the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Subordinate Service. While the online application has already commenced on the official website, the same will end on December 3, 2018. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note.

TNPSC Notification 2018: Important dates-

  • Last date online application: December 3, 2018
  • Last date for the payment of exam fee through SBI and Indian Bank: December 5, 2018
  • Paper-I exam date: February 16, 2018 (10.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M)
  • Paper-II exam date: February 16, 2018 (2:30 P.M. to 5:30 P.M.)

TNPSC Notification 2018: Post details-

Executive Officer Grade-III:

  • No of vacancies- 55
  • Salary- Level-10: Rs.20,600-65,500
  • Eligibility- Minimum age limit: 25 years, Max age limit: 35 for Others, no age limit for SC/ST/Most Backward classes
  • It is important that candidates possess knowledge in Tamil

Executive Officer Grade-IV:

  • No of vacancies- 65
  • Salary- Level-8: Rs. 19500-62000
  • Eligibility- Minimum age limit: 25 years, Max age limit: 40 years for SC/ST and Destitute Widows of all categories; 37 years for Most Backward Classes/ Denotified Communities, and backward classes(Other than Muslim) and 35 years for ‘others’
  • It is important that candidates possess knowledge in Tamil

Note: Candidates can check the official notification on the website for more details on the same.

