TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 out at tnpsc.gov.in, check easy steps to download score card

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website of TNPSC – tnpscexams.in.

TNPSC group 4 exam 2022 was conducted on July 24, 2022 at various exam centers across the state in which nearly 22 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of TNPSC – tnpsc.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads ‘combined civil services exam group 4 services results’ flashing on homepage

It will redirect you to the official website

Enter your registration number, date of birth, captcha code and click on the submit button

The TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Download TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 and save it for future reference

https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/english/Checkresult.aspx?key=f3380dfa-8068-4500-bc93-06e1ad4eddf8&&id=267596CC-B316-4A52-90A1-D85475D2AF50

This drive is being done to fill up around 7301 vacancies for multiple posts including Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Typist, Bill Collector, Store Keeper. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit list prepared by calculating the overall performance of the candidates such as prelims, mains and document verification.