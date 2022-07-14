TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 Released – Here’s how to download at tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2022 Released Today: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Selection Commission (TNPSC) has released the admit card for Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV). Registered candidates may download the admit card from the official website tnpsc.gov.in, The exam is scheduled to be held on July 24, 2022.

Under this recruitment drive, the commission is looking to fill up a total of 7382 posts. Candidates looking to get shortlisted for jobs can check questions, syllabus, books of the previous year to download and check important instructions and other details from the website.

Here’s how candidates can download their admit card:

* Candidates may first log on to the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

*After reaching the home page, they may click on the link related to the hall ticket of the TNPSC group 4 exam.

*Soon, candidates will be directed to a new page.

*Now, they will be required to submit their user ID and password to open the registered account

*After, a candidate will find the link related to the exam in their dashboard

*Candidates can download their admit card

*They are also advised to keep their admit card at a safe place for future use.

It may be noted that candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall without their admit card. They must also cross-check their admission card to ensure no factual or spelling mistakes. Earlier, the commission had released the official notification to invite the application on March 30, 2022. It had also activated the link to apply online. Interested candidates were asked to apply online till April 28, 2022, at 11:59 pm.

On February 23, 2022, the commission invited applications for e Group 2 Recruitment 2022 on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. The commission was looking to fill up nearly 5,500 posts. For selection, candidates are required to pass through prelim exams, main exams, followed by the interview.