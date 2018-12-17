TNPSC group 2 result 2018: Tamil Nadu Combined Civil Services Premilinary exam results declared at tnpsc.gov.in, check details

TNPSC group 2 result 2018 declared!

TNPSC group 2 result 2018: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has declared the Preliminary Examination of Combined Civil Services- Group II at tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examinations that were conducted on November 11, 2018 can visit the official website now to check the same. Over 15000 candidates have managed to clear the examination and become eligible for the mains examination that is set to be conducted on February 23.

According to a notice released by the Commission, qualified candidates can check their Register Numbers on the website today. The Preliminary and mains written examination is being conducted for the candidate’s direct recruitment to the posts that are included in the Combined Civil Services Examination- II (Group – II Services). The release further states that “Those who are admitted provisionally to the Main Written Examination have to pay Rs. 150/- (Rupees One Hundred and Fifty only) towards the examination fee (unless exemption of fee is claimed) and should upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in their online application from 24.12.2018 to 10.01.2019 in the e-seva centres run by TACTV.”

Candidates need to note that the list of designated e-seva centres will be available on the official website. The notice also states that the provisional admission of candidates to the Main Written Examination will be based on the claims like- Religion, Community, Date of Birth, Technical Qualification, Educational Qualification, Ex-servicemen, Destitute Widow, Differently Abled and PSTM Status etc. These claims have been made by the candidates itself in their online application.