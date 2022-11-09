TNPSC Group 2, 2A Results Out! Check direct link and steps to download

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC has declared the prelims result of group 2 and group 2 A. The candidates who appeared in the said exam can download their results from the official website of TNPSC – tnpsc.gov.in. The link to the results can be directly accessed by scrolling down.

The TNPSC Group 2 prelims exam for combined civil services exam 2 (interview posts/non interview posts) group 2/2A services was held on May 21. The roll number wise results of the selected candidates have been hosted on the official website of TNPSC. All those who have been selected in the prelims written test are eligible to appear in the mains exam.

TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022: How and Where to download?

Visit the official website of TNPSC – tnpsc.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads ‘TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022’ flashing on the homepage. A new PDF will be opened containing the roll number wise list of the selected candidates Now, the candidates are required to enter cntrl+f and click on the search button TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen Download TNPSC Group 2 Result 2022 and save the results for future reference

What’s Next?

As per official notice, TNPSC Group 2 mains exam will be held on February 25. The candidates who have been selected for the mains exam are required to first register themselves for the exam. The registrations will be filled online. The candidates have been advised to follow the official website and submit their applications before December 16. The board has notified that the registrations would start from November 17. The candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 200/- towards the examination fee and upload the scanned copy of documents in support of the claims made in the online application. The last date for submission of application fee is December 15.

Candidates can directly download TNPSC Group 2, 2 A Result 2022 by clicking on the above link. The candidates have been advised to check on the official website for more information.