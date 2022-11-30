TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 for prelims exam out at tnpsc.gov.in – You can raise objections by this date

TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC has released the TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 2022 on its website. The candidates who appeared in the Combined Civil Services Examination in Group 1 services can check and download the subject wise answer keys from the official website of TNPSC – tnpsc.gov.in.

To access the TNPSC Recruitment 2022 portal, candidates have to key in their Registration number, application number, and date of birth. Candidates can access the answer key by using the direct link provided below.

Candidates can raise objections against the TNPSC Group 1 Prelims answer key till December 5, till 5.45 pm. The only way to raise objections is online. After reviewing the representations/objections, the commission will release the final answer keys in due course of the time.

According to the official website, candidates may only challenge the answer keys in accordance with the question number specified in the Specimen Question Booklet hosted on the Commission’s website, regardless of the Code in the Question Booklet provided to them during the examination.

How to download TNPSC Group 1 Answer Key 20222?

Visit tnpsc.gov.in to access the tnpsc website

Now, you need to click on the notification link that reads ‘Group 1 Answer Key 20222’

It will take you to the new URL containing the login page

Enter your details to access the solution key.

Raise objections, if any and submit

Download TNPSC group 1 answer key and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download TNPSC Group 1 answer key 2022