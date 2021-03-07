TNPSC CES recruitment 2021: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission announces 537 vacancies for engineers; Details

The applicants would need to visit the official website of the TNPSC, or any of its two official exam websites.

TNPSC CES recruitment 2021: Applications for combined engineering services exam have been invited by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission or the TNPSC on its official website. The applications have been invited for a total of 537 vacancies, of which 348 vacancies are for the post of public works department’s junior draughting officer, while 177 vacancies are for junior draughting officer in the highways department. Apart from this, the fisheries department is looking to fill five positions of junior engineer. One opening is for a technical assistant. Candidates are required to apply for the examination by April 4.

TNPSC CES Recruitment: Eligibility

Interested candidates would need to have a working knowledge of Tamil, along with at least a graduation degree or an equivalent level of academic qualification in the relevant field. Moreover, candidates above the age of 39 years cannot apply for this examination.

Selection process

The candidates would have to first give a written exam, which is scheduled to be held on June 6. The written test would have two papers, in which paper 1, covering the subject paper, would be held from 10 am to 1 pm, while paper 2, covering general studies, would be conducted from 3 pm to 5 pm. After the written exam, an interview would also be held subsequently.

The candidates would be selected on the basis of the written test as well as the interview.

Application process

The applicants would need to visit the official website of the TNPSC, or any of its two official exam websites, where they would have to undergo a one-time registration for Rs 150. This one-time registration is valid for 5 years, and users would have to submit all applications using the one-time Registration ID and password. For the application, a scanned photograph of the candidate, scanned certificate as well as their scanned signature would be needed, as they need to be uploaded.

The unique ID and password would be needed to view and update the available information.

Candidates would then need to click on ‘apply’ on the notification of the website on the website of the commission with the help of the same one-time registration ID and password, and then select the post for which they wish to apply. Once that is done, candidates would have to click ‘submit’ and also, advisably, save the application as a PDF with them for future reference.