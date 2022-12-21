scorecardresearch
TNPSC annual exam calendar 2023 released! Here are important notifications, registration dates & more

The scheme of the exam, syllabus is available on the official website of TNPSC. Check exam notification dates, exam dates, vacancy details for 2023-24 here.

Written by FE Careers
The candidates who are preparing for TNPSC recruitment exam 2022 can download the detailed schedule from the official website of TNPSC – tnpsc.gov.in. (File/TNPSC)

TNPSC annual exam calendar 2023: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the annual exam calendar for all the major exams to be conducted in the year 2023. The candidates who are preparing for TNPSC recruitment exam 2022 can download the detailed schedule from the official website of TNPSC – tnpsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the combined civil service exam will be held on January 28, 2023 while the Statistical Subordinate Services Exam will be held on January 29, 2023. The notification for Group 1 2023 will be released on August 23, 2023 and the preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on November 23. While the notification for Engineering Services Exam to fulfill 101 vacancies will be released on September 23. Candidates can check the detailed schedule in the provided table. 

Name of the postTentative month of NotificationNo. of Vacancies Tentative month of exam Tentative month of publication of results
Combined Engineering Subordinate ServicesJanuary 23, 2023828May 23, 2023July- 2023 (Written Exam)
August 2023 (Counselling)
Road Inspector in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Engineering Subordinate Service)January 23, 2023762May 23,2023July 2023(Written Exam)
August 2023(Counselling)
Assistant Tourist Officer, Grade 2April 23, 20231+16 C/FJuly 23, 2023September 23(Written Exam)
October 23, 2023(Counselling)
Assistant Director of Geology and Mining 
Assistant Geologist in Ground Water Wing in Public Works Department		May 23, 202311




8		August 23, 2023October 23, 2023 (Written Exam)


November 2023
(Oral Test/Counselling)
Director of Physical Education Jun 23, 202312September, 23November 2023(Written exam)
December 2023(Oral Test/Counselling)
Assistant Research Officer (Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service)August 23, 20235November 23January 2024(Written Exam)
February 2024 (Oral Test/Counselling)
Combined Civil Service Exam -1 (Group 1 Services)August 23, 2023Will be announcedlaterNov-23 (Preliminary)
July 24, 2023(Main Exam)		November-2024 (Main Written) 
December-2024 (Oral Test / Counselling)
Combined Engineering Services Exam September 23101December 23February- 2024 (Written Exam) 
March- 2024 (Oral Test / Counselling)
Social Case Work Expert in Prisons and Correctional Services Department (Tamil Nadu Jail Subordinate Service)
Mass Interviewer (Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service)		September 23, 20231









1		December 23February 2024(Written Exam)








March – 2024 (Counselling)
Assistant Commissioner of LabourOctober 23, 20234January 24March 2024(Written Exam)
April 2024(Oral Test/Counselling)
Combined Civil Services Exam – 4 November 23 Will be announced later February 24May 2024 (Written Exam)
July 2024(Counselling Exam)
Assistant Director of Statistics (Tamil Nadu Statistics Services)December 234March 24, 2023May 2024(Written Exam)
June 2024 (Oral Test/Counseling)

Posts Notified in 2022 and exam proposed in 2023

Name of Post/RecruitmentDate of NotificationDate of Exam
Combined Civil Services Exam 3 (Group 3 A Services)15 September 202228 January 2023
Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Exam15 September 202229 January 2023
Sub Inspector of Fisheries Department (Tamil Nadu Fisheries Subordinate Service)13 October 20227 February 2023
Inspector of Fisheries in Fisheries Department14 October 20228 February 2023
Health Officer (Tamil Nadu Public Health Service)21 October 202213 February 2023
Combined Civil Services Exam 2 (Interview Posts/Non Interview Posts) (Group 2 and Group 2 A Services)23 October 202225 February 2023
(Mains Exam)
Bursar (Tamil Nadu Educational Service)11 November 202210 March 2023
Assistant Professor of Psychology- cum-clinical Psychologist 15 November 202214 March 2023
Veterinary Assistant Surgeon18 November 202215 March 2023
Junior Rehabilitation Officer9 December 20221 April 2023
Assistant Conservator of Forests 13 December 202230 April 2023
District Educational Officer14 December 20229 April 2023
The candidates should note that the above schedule is tentative. There may be addition or deletion to recruitments, vacancy details mentioned in the annual planner according to the notice released on the official website. The scheme of the exam, syllabus is available on the official website. Candidates can gear up themselves with the preparation of the desired exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of TNPSC for latest updates.

