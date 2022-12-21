TNPSC annual exam calendar 2023 released! Here are important notifications, registration dates & more

TNPSC annual exam calendar 2023: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the annual exam calendar for all the major exams to be conducted in the year 2023. The candidates who are preparing for TNPSC recruitment exam 2022 can download the detailed schedule from the official website of TNPSC – tnpsc.gov.in.

According to the schedule, the combined civil service exam will be held on January 28, 2023 while the Statistical Subordinate Services Exam will be held on January 29, 2023. The notification for Group 1 2023 will be released on August 23, 2023 and the preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on November 23. While the notification for Engineering Services Exam to fulfill 101 vacancies will be released on September 23. Candidates can check the detailed schedule in the provided table.

Name of the post Tentative month of Notification No. of Vacancies Tentative month of exam Tentative month of publication of results Combined Engineering Subordinate Services January 23, 2023 828 May 23, 2023 July- 2023 (Written Exam)

August 2023 (Counselling) Road Inspector in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department (Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Engineering Subordinate Service) January 23, 2023 762 May 23,2023 July 2023(Written Exam)

August 2023(Counselling) Assistant Tourist Officer, Grade 2 April 23, 2023 1+16 C/F July 23, 2023 September 23(Written Exam)

October 23, 2023(Counselling) Assistant Director of Geology and Mining

Assistant Geologist in Ground Water Wing in Public Works Department May 23, 2023 11









8 August 23, 2023 October 23, 2023 (Written Exam)





November 2023

(Oral Test/Counselling) Director of Physical Education Jun 23, 2023 12 September, 23 November 2023(Written exam)

December 2023(Oral Test/Counselling) Assistant Research Officer (Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service) August 23, 2023 5 November 23 January 2024(Written Exam)

February 2024 (Oral Test/Counselling) Combined Civil Service Exam -1 (Group 1 Services) August 23, 2023 Will be announcedlater Nov-23 (Preliminary)

July 24, 2023(Main Exam) November-2024 (Main Written)

December-2024 (Oral Test / Counselling) Combined Engineering Services Exam September 23 101 December 23 February- 2024 (Written Exam)

March- 2024 (Oral Test / Counselling) Social Case Work Expert in Prisons and Correctional Services Department (Tamil Nadu Jail Subordinate Service)

Mass Interviewer (Tamil Nadu Public Health Subordinate Service) September 23, 2023 1



















1 December 23 February 2024(Written Exam)

















March – 2024 (Counselling) Assistant Commissioner of Labour October 23, 2023 4 January 24 March 2024(Written Exam)

April 2024(Oral Test/Counselling) Combined Civil Services Exam – 4 November 23 Will be announced later February 24 May 2024 (Written Exam)

July 2024(Counselling Exam) Assistant Director of Statistics (Tamil Nadu Statistics Services) December 23 4 March 24, 2023 May 2024(Written Exam)

June 2024 (Oral Test/Counseling)

Posts Notified in 2022 and exam proposed in 2023

Name of Post/Recruitment Date of Notification Date of Exam Combined Civil Services Exam 3 (Group 3 A Services) 15 September 2022 28 January 2023 Combined Statistical Subordinate Services Exam 15 September 2022 29 January 2023 Sub Inspector of Fisheries Department (Tamil Nadu Fisheries Subordinate Service) 13 October 2022 7 February 2023 Inspector of Fisheries in Fisheries Department 14 October 2022 8 February 2023 Health Officer (Tamil Nadu Public Health Service) 21 October 2022 13 February 2023 Combined Civil Services Exam 2 (Interview Posts/Non Interview Posts) (Group 2 and Group 2 A Services) 23 October 2022 25 February 2023

(Mains Exam) Bursar (Tamil Nadu Educational Service) 11 November 2022 10 March 2023 Assistant Professor of Psychology- cum-clinical Psychologist 15 November 2022 14 March 2023 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon 18 November 2022 15 March 2023 Junior Rehabilitation Officer 9 December 2022 1 April 2023 Assistant Conservator of Forests 13 December 2022 30 April 2023 District Educational Officer 14 December 2022 9 April 2023

The candidates should note that the above schedule is tentative. There may be addition or deletion to recruitments, vacancy details mentioned in the annual planner according to the notice released on the official website. The scheme of the exam, syllabus is available on the official website. Candidates can gear up themselves with the preparation of the desired exam. Candidates have been advised to keep checking on the official website of TNPSC for latest updates.