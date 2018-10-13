TN TRB 2018: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board releases final selection list at www.trb.tn.nic.in

Login to www.trb.tn.nic.in. (Representational photo)

The Teachers Recruitment Board of Tamil Nadu has released the provisional selection list of Direct Recruitment of Special Teachers 2012-2016 on its official website at www.trb.tn.nic.in. As per the official website of the board, it conducted written the competitive examination for the Direct Recruitment of Special Teachers on September 23, 2017, and results were published on June 14, 2018.

“The Provisional Selection list for the notified vacancies for Special Teachers in the above notification No.5/2017 are published,” the official website stated.

Here are the steps involved to download the Direct Recruitment of Special Teachers 2012-2016 list;

1. Login to www.trb.tn.nic.in

2. Click on ‘Direct Recruitment of Special Teachers 2012 – 2016 – Provisional Selection List’ link

3. A new window will appear with the details of the notification No.05/2017. After reading the details click on the ‘Next’ link which is given below on the same page.

4. A new will open with three options, click on ‘Click – Provisional Selection List’ link.

5. In the new window select department and subjects

6. After clicking on the respective subjects, one will be able to find the names of the selected person.

A total of 1325 vacancies were to be filled through the recruitment process. For Physical Education teacher, there were 663 vacancies, for Drawing (327), for Music (86), for Sewing (249).

The written examination was of a single paper of 2 hours and 30 minutes duration with 95 Multiple Choice Questions. The minimum qualifying marks are 40% in written examination (for SC/SCA category -35%, for ST category – 30% marks).