TISS Mumbai Recruitment 2018: Vacancies for posts of Software Developer, Administrator, Salary Rs 55,000

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences has invited applications for vacancies in several posts of the IT Services Management Centre. TISS will be taking in people as Senior software developer, software developer, software administration, web developer, syatem administrator, and network administrator.

TISS Mumbai job: Last date of application:

December 5, 2018

TISS Mumbai job: vacancy details:

Senior Software Developer – 1

Software Developer – 3

Software Developer (Accounting Applications) – 1

Software Administrator – 1

Web Developer – 1

System Administrator – 2

Network Administrator – 1

Software Developer (Intern) -3

The positions will be filled on contract basis, which will be for a period of one year. It may get extended on the basis of availability of post or provisions.

TISS Mumbai job: Eligibility criteria:

Senior Software Developer, Software Developer and Software Administrator

Qualification : Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) or B.E./B.Tech (Computer science / IT) with minimum of 65% aggregate marks

Software Developer (Accounting applications)

Qualification : B.Com / M.Com with 65% aggregate mark and Knowledge of Software development.

Web Developer

Qualification : Masters in Computer Applications (MCA) or B.E./B.Tech. (Computer science / IT) with minimum of 65% aggregate marks and knowledge in graphic design.

Software Developer (Intern)

Qualifications: Bachelors in Computer Applications (BCA) or MCA or B.E./B.Tech. (Computer science / IT) with minimum of 65% aggregate marks

System Administrator

Qualifications: B.E./B.Tech. Computer Engineering or Science Preferably with linux administration certification (Redhat).

Network Administrator

Qualifications :

B.E./B.Tech. Computer Engineering or Science Preferably with linux administration certification (Redhat) and RHCE/RHCT and/or CCNA/CCNP certifications.

TISS Mumbai job: Experience & Salary :

Senior Software Developer : Rs, 50,000/ – 55,000/- (consolidate salary per month).

Minimum 3 years of experience in Java/Python and SQL

Software Developer: Rs. 40,000 (consolidated salary per month)

Minimum one year of experience in in Java/Python and SQL

Software Administrator: Rs. 40,000 (consolidated salary per month)

Minimum 1 years of experience in Java/Python and SQL

Software Developer (Intern): Rs. 20,000/- consolidated salary per month.

Fresher can apply

System Administrator: Rs. 35,000/- consolidated salary per month.

Minimum more than one year of experience.

Network Administrator: Rs. 35,000/- consolidated

More than one year of experience.

TISS Mumbai job: How to apply

Send a copy of your CV/Resume while applying in online from your registered mail id with tiss recruitment to recruit-itsmc@tiss.edu subject should be : “To the Post applied for…” Example : Software Developer