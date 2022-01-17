Thrive Skills: How to thrive in life, and at the workplace

‘Soft skills’ is an archaic term to describe cognitive, social and behavioural skills. ‘Thrive skills’ is a more apt definition

There are soft skills (behavioural skills), there are hard skills (technical skills), and there are thrive skills.

“In simplest terms,” Shreyasi Singh, founder & CEO, Harappa (an edtech company), told FE, “thrive skills are those that enable a person to ‘thrive’ in the dynamic modern times, including at the workplace.”

These include skilful teamwork, confident public speaking, effective communication, learning agility and taking ownership, as well as efficient prioritisation, personal credibility, being resilient, crisis management, productive delegation, leading high performance and outcome-orientation.

According to Harappa’s Thrive Skills survey, India wants to prioritise skilful teamwork, public-speaking and taking ownership in 2022.

“As an increasing number of workplaces evolve into remote and hybrid set-ups, the significance of ‘thrive skills’—an essential set of cognitive, social and behavioural skills that enable professionals to succeed at every stage of their career—is higher than ever before,” Singh said. “Skills like the ability to communicate effectively and collaborate well with others, emotional intelligence and time-management are becoming pivotal to workplace efficiency and productivity. However, existing terminology is fragmented, unstructured and often misleading. This survey explores the need to redefine the narrative and identify upskilling priorities for working professionals in the new year.”

The survey revealed that 74% of respondents agree that ‘soft skills’ is an archaic term to describe cognitive, social and behavioural skills. Across the sample set, 75% of respondents feel that as opposed to the popularly used term, soft skills, ‘thrive skills’ is a more apt definition for essential workplace skills.

Indicative of a substantial foundational skills gap, 67% of respondents also shared that higher education isn’t enough to make graduates workplace-ready.

The survey decoded skill need-gaps that working professionals seek to bridge amid constantly evolving workplaces. According to responses, skilful teamwork is the top skill professionals aim to prioritise in 2022, followed by confident public-speaking and effective communication. For respondents with more than 15 years of work experience, taking ownership is the skill they plan to prioritise in 2022.

Singh added: “Learning as an adult is less about knowledge and more about action. It’s not what and how much you study, it’s what you do every day, and the impact new skills enable for you. This survey has reaffirmed our belief that as the workplace evolves, so do the needs of professionals.”

The survey also uncovered the top-three skill sets professionals look for in colleagues in 2022: efficient prioritisation, personal credibility and resilience. Shedding light on how leadership has evolved through the pandemic, the responses showed that managerial courage, crisis management and productive delegation are the top skills professionals look for in leaders.