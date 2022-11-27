This is what you should do if you have recently been laid off

By Narayan Bhargava

The term “laying off” has become quite common ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter and went on a firing frenzy, removing thousands of employees. Rewinding a little more, layoffs actually started and became rampant, not just in the country but globally, since the Covid-19 outbreak and the consequent lockdowns. It, however, became more talked about when giants like Meta and Twitter bulk-fired people. Now, Amazon too seems to be jumping on the bandwagon by firing employees in the US, suggesting ambiguity and starting speculations about a recession.

From the employees’ end, no matter how much one hates their job, it sure feels sulky when it’s gone. The fear of paying the bills and fulfilling daily needs is certainly grave and can take its toll on a perfectly healthy individual. Some may feel the end of the world is here but in reality it’s just the end of the job! So how to take it for what it actually is?

Getting prepared

First and foremost, remind yourself that there are a million jobs in the world and you are good enough to get one because self-confidence and positive approach is primary. Without either one, the course of finding a new job certainly becomes far more difficult than it actually is, so buck up!

Once you are done pulling your mind to a positive space, the real work begins. Open up your CV and redo it, even if it seems perfectly alright, you need to fix it, because while doing so you will recall all the things you have done in your past jobs and you can use your experience to your benefit. Plus, you also need to change the ‘currently working’ status to ‘last employed at’.

Once the CV is done and ready to be handed out, start going through the very vast job market, register at various sites that offer employment options, post on LinkedIn and spread the word amongst your industry friends. Making a list also helps a lot at this stage. You can jot down all the prospective employers and start sending out your resume with a nicely drafted cover letter. Disclaimer: A cover letter is as important as an umbrella during a downpour. It is what sets the stage for you and leaves your impression on the employee. Sometimes, some candidates are shortlisted just because of a perfectly drafted cover letter.

Be precise and to the point while writing the letter. A cover letter doesn’t mean you need to write a sob story about how you lost your last job and how stressed you are, on the contrary, it should highlight who you are and what you have done professionally and very importantly why you are suitable for the role you’re applying for.

An important tip, when you want to apply for a particular company just do it even if there is no vacancy. Just approach the HR over mail and drop your resume with a cover letter, this is how you make your presence felt. Sometimes the hiring team saves the resume and gives you a call whenever there is a role suiting your experience.

Also, with all the uncertainty prevailing in the market, widen your horizon in terms of profession, and prepare for allied jobs that may not exactly be what you were doing but a role related to it. If need be, enroll in reskilling courses, for example. For example, IT and data are much in demand so a course or training in the field may prove quite beneficial.

A positive approach

Once applied, the positive approach comes into play. Because you can’t get restless and think what if I don’t get a callback, this approach can spoil it for you. Be positive and wait in peace because no matter who tells you what, you are going to get a call. And if you are losing it, help yourself with motivational videos and some confidence building.

In fact you can use this time to get ready for an interview, make a list of all the prospective questions and start thinking about the answers, if you belong to a technical field, use the time to revise and make your knowledge up-to-date, and work on your body language, it’s very important.

Once you get a call for an interview, make sure you attend it even if it is not from a place you expected because even if you don’t take it, its always good to be in a place of deciding whether to take it or not once you get it instead of rejecting it beforehand.

And when selected, you must accept the offer, don’t forget to negotiate (obviously) but also don’t forget that you are jobless and a bird in hand is always better than two in the bush. To start a new job you must first get rid of all the baggage from the previous one because no employer prefers a frustrated employee. Once you are settled in the job, you can always start the search afresh but this time you have a backup option so the stress will definitely be less. Plus, one never gets to know what avenues a certain role may open for the future so always be true and honest to what you are doing, always.

So always remember to never lose hope and never give up on trying because the approach is what matters the most. As long as you are in a healthy state of mind, you can always find a new job, one better than before!

(The author is chairman and managing director, Calibehr. Views expressed are personal and not that of financialexpress.com)