Every great dream begins with a dreamer. And when it is dreamt with passion, success comes naturally, come what may. Many such inspiring stories have surfaced after the results of UPSC Civil Service Exam 2022 were declared recently. Since schooldays, students in India ignite their minds to crack either IIT or become an IAS officer. But what if an aspirant is endowed with talent to cross both milestones: crowning a coveted corporate post by becoming an IITian and then set to serve the nation as an IAS officer.

Clearing such an examination is no cakewalk, but Robin Bansal, an engineering graduate from IIT Delhi, cleared the civil service exam in fourth attempt. Drenched with the spirit of “Where there’s a will, there’s a way”, Robin secured 153rd rank in the UPSC civil service examination, bringing glory to his hometown of Lehraganga in Punjab.

Journey from IIT to UPSC

With his tenacity and determination, Robin qualified JOint Entrance Examination (JEE) to get admission to the most prestigious institute IIT Delhi after finishing his high school. As Robin was completely determined to pursue UPSC civil services, he distanced himself from an offer of Rs 36 lakh during campus selection in IIT Delhi. Instead of enjoying corporate comfort, he likes to serve the public. Robin’s story is inspirational for those who chase their dreams. With courage, grit and perseverance, one achieves one’s goal, Robin has proved it.

Proud moment for parents

Renu Bansal and Vijay Bansal, parents of Robin, are on cloud nine with the glory his son has brought for the family. Robin’s younger sister, Eliza Bansal, had bagged first position in the AIIMS examination in 2018.

Congratulations start pouring in

After the announcement of the UPSC results, the Bansal family has been flooded with congratulations from various quarters. Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann congratulated Robin’s remarkable achievement. People of Lehragaga showered congratulations for his outstanding success.