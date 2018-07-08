This IIIT student has bagged whopping Rs 1.2 crore job with Google

The 22-year-old will now be working at Google’s Artificial Intelligence research wing in New York. (Youtube)

It’s definitely a big day to remember for 22-year-old student Aditya Paliwal! This student from International Institute of Information Technology-Bangalore (IIIT-B) has bagged a whopping Rs 1.2 Crore per annum pay package from Google. Yes, you heard that right! Paliwal, a student of integrated MTech, will now be working at Google’s Artificial Intelligence research wing in New York. He is joining the Google office on July 16.

Aditya who hails from Mumbai, is a student of the 2018 pass out batch. He pursued Integrated MTech dual-degree programme of five years from 2013 to 2018. He will be receiving his convocation certificate during IIIT-Bangalore’s 18th convocation ceremony today. Aditya will be working for the AI (Artificial Intelligence) Google Residency Program, which is for a period of one year with the option of converting it into a full-time placement.

Aditya was quoted as saying by TOI that he got the offer from Google in March and hopes to learn as many things during his tenure with Google. According to The Times of India, Aditya was selected in a global test conducted by Google for research in Artificial Intelligence Technology where more than 6,000 students participated and 50 were selected. Aditya was also one of the finalists of the ACM International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) in 2017 and 2018, which is one of the prestigious competitions for language coding enthusiasts. This year, as many as 50,000 students from 3098 universities of 111 countries participated in the event.

Aditya completed his schooling from Mumbai and then headed to Bengaluru to study computer science. His parents run a business. On his five-year stay in Bengaluru, Aditya said it was a very good experience and his teachers encouraged him to do better and supported innovative ideas. Apart from programming, Aditya loves driving and follows football and cricket.