The shortest Resignation letter ever? Here’s why this letter has attracted social media’s attention

Among the first things that people do while changing companies is to write a resignation letter informing the present firm of their decision. Generally, in their resignation letter, people thank their bosses and colleagues for the help provided to them during their tenure with the company and also promise to return. They even promise each other to stay in touch in the future. There are others who keep their resignation letters short. However, rarely will one come across a resignation letter which is less than half a sentence. Notably, a shortest resignation letter has gone viral attracting social media users. In the viral video, the letter with the subject line of ‘Resignation Letter’ had just three words. It read “Bye bye Sir.”

According to ANI, many people shared the letter in their social media accounts, but also discussed the sense of humour. This soon attracted a lot of memes on Twitter. Some even started sharing similar stories. While some believe that the person’s message was out of frustration, others opined that the person might have decided to have fun with his boss before resigning. One Twitter handler wrote, “Straight to the point, no beating the bush”. Another twitter handle shared a message of his colleague asking for leave to go for an interview.

“My juniors are so sweet, asking me for leave to attend an interview,” reads the caption.

“Dear Sir, greetings to the day, Good Morning. I am sending you this email to inform you that I need leave for today to attend an interview with another company. I’d like to request that you please approve my leave, ” the letter read. A person, who replied to this tweet, wrote, “Great honesty”.