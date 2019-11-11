The not-so-secret sauce to develop future skills

It is essential these 4 Cs are included in the curriculum, and more so in to the K12 education system.

By Amit Kapoor

We live in a world where change is the only constant. Every industry is getting impacted by technology. Education, being the foundation of every industry, has felt the waves of this disruption the most. Use of technology is being adopted within pedagogy and learning. New employment paradigms and digital disruption are putting pressure on traditional educational set-ups to provide more relevant, experience-driven learning that can help students prepare for the future job landscape.

Certain skills are the need of the hour. A survey by the World Economic Forum identified these key skills—the four Cs, i.e. communication, critical thinking, creativity and collaboration.

Communication: It’s the ability to clearly exchange views and information between individuals and groups. Communication is not just about conveying thoughts, but understanding other parties and being able to make healthy discussions and avoiding conflict. It is considered a golden skill.

Collaboration: It enables people to work together to achieve a common goal or objective. It also allows the individual to be able to engage in teamwork. Practising collaboration helps individuals work with each other, understand collectively how to address a problem, and work on the best course of action.

Creativity: It enables thinking about fresh ideas and opinions, and bringing forth new perspectives. It means looking at a scenario from multiple perspectives, and then sharing innovative and new solutions to approach the scenario. It is a much-needed skill that helps people be more proactive, and be more non-conventional, healthy and productive.

Critical thinking: It’s one of the best skills to solve problems. It empowers students to discover truth, separating fact from opinion. Students get to learn to interpret facts and figures.

It is essential these 4 Cs are included in the curriculum, and more so in to the K12 education system. Educators and curriculum developers need to rethink strategies to make our students future-ready.

(The author is co-founder & director, Eupheus Learning, an edtech start-up)