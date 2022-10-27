The new world of recruitment: Impact of the pandemic on industry

By Sidharth Agarwal,

As the world battled COVID-19 for two years, it was tough for governments, private organizations, and overall economies. Millions of individuals were laid off and lost their employment, while others quickly adapted to working from home as offices closed. These were a few immediate and drastic implications.

The biggest workplace upheavals prior to COVID-19 were caused by emerging technologies and expanding trade connections. But today, the rise of HR Tech is proactively looking for solutions to manage the entire employee cycle in the new work ecosystem consisting of hybrid set-up.

Finding the ideal employee to hire is more challenging than ever. Pre-pandemic hiring procedures are no longer in use, leadership talent pools are almost nonexistent, and more people than ever work remotely. When it comes to recruitment, as businesses are actively adopting technology-assisted hiring solutions that can be used remotely, virtual hiring seems to define the new-age hiring policies of many firms. In addition to virtual hiring, companies are using tools including pre-employment aptitude, cognitive, domain, and psychometric tests, virtual interviews, data-driven campus hiring intelligence, predictive analytics for future capabilities, competence frameworks, and job-role mapping.

Some of the major trends in recruitment can be summed up as below:

Virtual job interviews: Virtual job interviews were typically only employed by businesses as a last resort prior to the pandemic. Face-to-face interviews were so widely accepted that some recruiters preferred to reschedule or cancel an interview rather than conduct it online. Nowadays, a lot of organizations understand that hiring candidates virtually is not only more effective but also the way of the future.

Location isn’t a hindrance: Recruiters are no longer constrained by the company’s location because so many organizations have adopted flexible working practices. There is now a considerably larger pool of prospects available to hiring agents. On the one hand, this increases competition for open positions among job searchers, but on the other, it enables recruiters to locate the ideal candidate for the firm.



New favorites are emerging: People are reluctant to work in start-up businesses or risky industries due to the uncertainty brought on by the pandemic. These days, job seekers are more inclined to submit applications for positions in larger, more established organizations that can guarantee them a secure job. Additionally, despite the fact that COVID-19 has been terrible for some industries, including hospitality and entertainment, it has been extremely advantageous for others, including IT, which has also witnessed a rise in candidate interest.

Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I): Understanding how clearly a company is devoted to DE&I will continue to be a top priority for recruiters, especially as more job applicants base their hiring decisions on it. In order to promote a larger pool of candidates and hold hiring managers accountable for moving those people along in the hiring process, more recruiters will campaign for the removal of arbitrary entry barriers from job criteria like educational qualifications.

Employee market: Companies must actively “sell” themselves to job seekers in order to stand out by providing appealing benefits like flexible scheduling, health and wellness programs, etc. A posh office, a leisure area, or free meals are enticing but now will have the least impact on prospective employees. Instead, applicants are more concerned about how the employers actually treat them as employees in the long term, whether in a remote location or in-office.

The current employment market demands transparency and open communication. You can preserve your employer brand if you carry on having direct and consistent dialogues with your applicants through the entire journey of recruitment. An empathic approach is needed here to improve the candidate-employer interaction and assist in refocusing the post-COVID-19 recruitment strategy.

