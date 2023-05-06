The emerging ‘Super Intelligence’ era will define the keys skills required in today’s digital economy

The world is changing at an unprecedented rate, and so are the skills required to keep up with the evolving digital economy. Unprecedented technological advancement and artificial intelligence are accelerating the transition from the ‘Information Age’ to the ‘Intelligence Age,’ where machines have become smarter, introducing us to new paradigms and models. As a result, acquiring new knowledge and skills (as listed below) to keep pace with the changing times is a must.

Digital literacy

From online shopping to virtual meetings, everything has now gone digital. It is necessary to be digitally literate to keep up with fast-paced technological advancements. As the world now transitions from the mobile and internet to a Super Intelligence era, it is essential to have digital literacy skills for the future.

Creativity

Creativity is not just limited to artistic or entrepreneurial pursuits; it’s a skill that can be applied to any field, from science and technology to marketing research and more. If you want to unlock your creative potential and stand out in your field, you should acquire creativity skills such as design thinking, problem-solving, innovation and out-of-the-box thinking.

Collaboration

Collaboration requires deliberate practice and continuous improvement. You can foster a collaborative environment by effectively communicating, establishing common objectives, building trust, and encouraging participation. Developing and improving your collaboration skills will help your team achieve its goals and improve your career prospects. With remote work and virtual teams becoming common, collaboration skills like communication, teamwork, and building and maintaining relationships are of great importance.

Adaptability

From personal life to professional growth, adaptation skills are becoming crucial. With technology evolving and innovations fast emerging, the ability to learn, unlearn, and re-learn new ways of thinking, behaving, and operating is becoming increasingly important. As a result, adaptation skills are needed to be flexible and keep up with the changes.

Critical thinking

With the vast amount of online information, it has become increasingly important to analyze, interpret and sift through the noise to discern what is valuable. Critical thinking allows you to analyze information and arguments rigorously, assess them objectively, and arrive at a reasonable and well-supported conclusion. It’s a skill that can be learned and improved over time.

Data analysis

Data has become an essential part of the digital economy. Companies are collecting vast amounts of data, and individuals who can analyze it and derive insights from it are in high demand across industries and functions like marketing, finance, healthcare, e-commerce etc. Data analysis skills include collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data accurately and using it to make informed decisions.

Emotional intelligence

Emotional intelligence is recognizing, understanding, managing, and expressing emotions effectively, providing a solid foundation for building better relationships. People with high emotional intelligence skills like self-awareness, empathy, and social connects are generally better at handling stress, empathizing with others, and communicating effectively.

Cyber security

As the use of technology continues to grow, so do cyber security threats. Individuals with cyber security skills like malware analysis, network security, incident response etc., are highly valued in the digital economy.

Continuous Lifelong learning

By developing a growth mindset, learning from experts, staying current with industry trends, embracing new technologies, and practicing continuous learning, you can improve your skills, stay relevant in your industry, and achieve long-term success. The key to acquiring continuous lifelong learning skills is to adopt a mindset that sees learning as an ongoing process, not just an endpoint.

The ‘Super Intelligence era’ is an exciting time for the digital economy, and with its emergence, various skills are now in high demand, and companies must adjust their hiring strategies accordingly. As the world becomes increasingly connected, companies will continue to require individuals who possess adaptability, critical thinking, emotional intelligence, creativity and are technologically savvy.

Sunil Dahiya is Executive Vice President, Wadhwani Skills Network at Wadhwani Foundation. Views expressed are personal.