Territorial Army Recruitment 2019: Notification released for hiring for various posts in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

By: |
Published: September 27, 2019 5:46:31 PM

territorial army, territorial army bharti 2019, territorial army exam date, territorial army salary, territorial army recruitment, territorial army recruitment 2019 notification, territorial army recruitment apply online, territorial army recruitment rally, indian army, territorial army jobs, jobs newsTerritorial Army Recruitment 2019!

Territorial Army Recruitment 2019: Notification released for interested and eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts on offer by the Territorial Army at territorialarmy.in. The short notification has been released stating that the recruitment is being conducted for the posts of Soldier (GD), House Keeper, Washerman, Chef Mess, Hairdresser, Messkeeper, Tradesman among others. It is to be noted that recruitment rallies are set to be conducted in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The recruitment rallies will be conducted for the Territorial Army Group Western Command (Zone 1) posts in the mentioned states. Check the detials mentioned to know more.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Document verification, trade test, medical test, and other formalities – October 25 to 28, 2019
Recruitment rallies will be conducted between October 17 and October 28, 2019

Territorial Army Recruitment 2019: Post Details

  • Territorial Army Recruitment Punjab: Rally at Kalka (Haryana)

Soldier (GD) – 132 Posts
Housekeeper – 1 Post
Washerman – 2 Posts
Chef Mess – 1 Post
Clerk – 4 Posts
Hair Dress – 1 Post
Chef Com – 2 Posts

  • Territorial Army Recruitment Sikh Li : Rally at Ludhiana (Punjab)

Soldier (GD) – 132 Posts
Housekeeper – 2 Posts
Washerman – 2 Posts
Clerk – 3 Posts
Hair Dress – 1 Post
Chef Com – 2 Posts

  • Territorial Army Recruitment Punjab: Rally at Palampur (Himachal Pradesh)

Soldier (GD) – 132 Posts
Housekeeper – 1 Post
Mess Keeper – 1 Post
Clerk – 4 Posts
Hair Dress – 1 Post
Chef Com – 1 Post

Territorial Army Recruitment 2019: Other important details

The recruitment rally in Punjab will be conducted on October 17 across various districts – Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Ludhiana.
On October 18, the recruitment rally will be conducted for all the other districts of Punjab.

On October 19, the Territorial Army Soldier recruitment rally will be conducted in Himachal Pradesh – Chamba, Kangra, Lahaul, Spiti, Kullu and Mandi. On October 20, the rally will be conducted for all the other regions in the state.

On October 21, the rally will be conducted in Delhi, Chandigarh and jammu and Kashmir. The rally in Haryana will be conducted on October 22 and 23.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Territorial Army Recruitment 2019: Notification released for hiring for various posts in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition