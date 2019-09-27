Territorial Army Recruitment 2019: Notification released for hiring for various posts in Haryana, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh

Territorial Army Recruitment 2019!

Territorial Army Recruitment 2019: Notification released for interested and eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts on offer by the Territorial Army at territorialarmy.in. The short notification has been released stating that the recruitment is being conducted for the posts of Soldier (GD), House Keeper, Washerman, Chef Mess, Hairdresser, Messkeeper, Tradesman among others. It is to be noted that recruitment rallies are set to be conducted in the states of Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. The recruitment rallies will be conducted for the Territorial Army Group Western Command (Zone 1) posts in the mentioned states. Check the detials mentioned to know more.

Territorial Army Recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Document verification, trade test, medical test, and other formalities – October 25 to 28, 2019

Recruitment rallies will be conducted between October 17 and October 28, 2019

Territorial Army Recruitment 2019: Post Details

Territorial Army Recruitment Punjab: Rally at Kalka (Haryana)

Soldier (GD) – 132 Posts

Housekeeper – 1 Post

Washerman – 2 Posts

Chef Mess – 1 Post

Clerk – 4 Posts

Hair Dress – 1 Post

Chef Com – 2 Posts

Territorial Army Recruitment Sikh Li : Rally at Ludhiana (Punjab)

Soldier (GD) – 132 Posts

Housekeeper – 2 Posts

Washerman – 2 Posts

Clerk – 3 Posts

Hair Dress – 1 Post

Chef Com – 2 Posts

Territorial Army Recruitment Punjab: Rally at Palampur (Himachal Pradesh)

Soldier (GD) – 132 Posts

Housekeeper – 1 Post

Mess Keeper – 1 Post

Clerk – 4 Posts

Hair Dress – 1 Post

Chef Com – 1 Post

Territorial Army Recruitment 2019: Other important details

The recruitment rally in Punjab will be conducted on October 17 across various districts – Pathankot, Hoshiarpur, Barnala, Bathinda, Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Fazilka, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, and Ludhiana.

On October 18, the recruitment rally will be conducted for all the other districts of Punjab.

On October 19, the Territorial Army Soldier recruitment rally will be conducted in Himachal Pradesh – Chamba, Kangra, Lahaul, Spiti, Kullu and Mandi. On October 20, the rally will be conducted for all the other regions in the state.

On October 21, the rally will be conducted in Delhi, Chandigarh and jammu and Kashmir. The rally in Haryana will be conducted on October 22 and 23.