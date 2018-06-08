Telangana TRT 2018: How to check results at tspsc.gov.in

The application process for the test was held last year in October-November 2017.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) may soon announce results for Teacher Recruitment Test (TRT) soon. Results may soon be declared at the official website tspsc.gov.in. Candidates may check their result after it is declared. The board conducted recruitment exam that was notified through 52/2017, 53/2017, 54/2017, 55/2017 and 56/2017 advertisements. The application process for the test was held last year in October-November 2017.

The notification has been issued for close to 9,000 posts in School Assistant, Language Pandit, Physical Education Teacher and Secondary Grade Teacher. According to the commission, the final selection will depend on how candidates perform in written exam (80 per cent weight) and paper II (20% weight) that will be taken together. ‘The candidates will be selected and allotted to Service/ Department as per their rank in the merit list and as per District preference for allotment of candidates against vacancies and for the vacancies available,’ the notification said.

The TSPSC will also release Memorandum of Marks for candidates. They can apply for the post during one month of the publication of result. ‘Memorandum of Marks will be issued on payment of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) through Online Payment in favour of the Secretary, T.S. Public Service Commission, Hyderabad. Request for Memorandum of Marks from candidates will be entertained after one month from the date of publication of the final results in TSPSC Website,’ the official update read further.