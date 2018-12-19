Telangana jobs alert! Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) announces fresh vacancies – Check details of the posts

By: | Published: December 19, 2018 7:16 PM

Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) has released notification inviting applications from graduates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts in District Cooperative Central Banks.

Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) has released notification inviting applications from graduates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts in District Cooperative Central Banks. The vacancies are at Nalgonda, Adilabad, Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medak, and Warangal district branches of TSCAB.

The candidates will be selected through an online test which will be conducted in English, followed by an interview.

The written exam will be held on February 16 or 17, 2019.

Number of Vacancies:

The Adilabad District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Adilabad – 20 (Assistant Manager), 41 (Staff Assistant)

The Hyderabad District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Hyderabad – 32 (Assistant Manager), 56 (Staff Assistant)

The Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Karimnagar – 27 (Assistant Manager), 76 (Staff Assistant)

The District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Medak, Sangareddy – 25 (Assistant Manager), 24 (Staff Assistant)

The Nalgonda District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Nalgonda – 16 (Assistant Manager), 34 (Staff Assistant)

The Nizamabad District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Nizamabad – 14 (Assistant Manager), 58 (Staff Assistant)

The Warangal District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Warangal – 16 (Assistant Manager)

Read Also| RBI Recruitment 2018: Reserve Bank of India jobs alert! Notification released for officer vacancies aspirants – Check details here

The written exam will be held on 16 or 17 February, 2019 (tentatively).

Commencement of online registration of application: 19/12/2018

Last date of registration of application: 05/01/2019

Last date for printing your application: 20/01/2019

Further updates on the exam and admit card will be notified by the Bank.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Telangana jobs alert! Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) announces fresh vacancies – Check details of the posts
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition