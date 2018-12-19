Telangana jobs alert! Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) announces fresh vacancies – Check details of the posts

Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank (TSCAB) has released notification inviting applications from graduates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager and Staff Assistant posts in District Cooperative Central Banks. The vacancies are at Nalgonda, Adilabad, Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medak, and Warangal district branches of TSCAB.

The candidates will be selected through an online test which will be conducted in English, followed by an interview.

The written exam will be held on February 16 or 17, 2019.

Number of Vacancies:

The Adilabad District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Adilabad – 20 (Assistant Manager), 41 (Staff Assistant)

The Hyderabad District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Hyderabad – 32 (Assistant Manager), 56 (Staff Assistant)

The Karimnagar District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Karimnagar – 27 (Assistant Manager), 76 (Staff Assistant)

The District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Medak, Sangareddy – 25 (Assistant Manager), 24 (Staff Assistant)

The Nalgonda District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Nalgonda – 16 (Assistant Manager), 34 (Staff Assistant)

The Nizamabad District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Nizamabad – 14 (Assistant Manager), 58 (Staff Assistant)

The Warangal District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd., Warangal – 16 (Assistant Manager)

Commencement of online registration of application: 19/12/2018

Last date of registration of application: 05/01/2019

Last date for printing your application: 20/01/2019

Further updates on the exam and admit card will be notified by the Bank.