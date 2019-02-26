Telangana inter exams 2019: No entry for students if late by even one minute

Students appearing for the exam will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, gadgets, calculators or any kind handwritten or printed book inside the examination center.

Ahead of the start of intermediate public examination in Telangana, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has issued a statement asking students to reach the examination centers on time to avoid hassles. The board said that candidates will not be allowed to enter the venue even of they reach late by one minute.

As per the schedule, the exams will start at 8 am and the board has asked students to reach the centres at least one hour before the time.

BIE secretary A Ashok said the students arriving late will be given a chance to enter the premises between 8:45 am and 9:00 am but after 9 am no one will be entertained.

Students will be asked to fill the bio data from 8:45 to 9:00 am on the OMR sheet. Candidates appearing for the exam can also use the exam locator application to help them in locating the venue.

This year 9,42,719 students will appear for the examination out of which 4,52,550 will be the first year students and the other 4,90,169 students will be from the second year.

There are 1,277 centres in the state and the exams will be held from February 27 to March 18. The secretary also added that students can use the website to download hall tickets and will not be required to get signatures from the college principal as they can directly appear for the exam. The examination centers are also equipped with CCTV cameras. Students appearing for the exam will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, gadgets, calculators or any kind handwritten or printed book inside the examination center.

The Telangana State Road Corporation will also provide special buses for the IPE exam which can be used by candidates across Greater Hyderabad.