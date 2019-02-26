Telangana inter exams 2019: No entry for students if late by even one minute

By: | Updated: February 26, 2019 8:19 AM

Candidates appearing for the exam can also use the exam locator application to help them in locating the venue.

ts intermediate hall tickets 2019, download bieap.gov.in, 2019 hall tickets, tsbie hall tickets, 2019 download tsbie.cgg.gov.in, hall tickets, 2019 bie.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi hall tickets, 2019 ts board of intermediate education board of intermediate hall tickets, exam bie, telangana, gov hall tickets default sbtet exam fee 2019 icsi student login ipe hall tickets 2019 ts exam bie telangana gov hall tickets test gcu student portal exam bie telangana gov telangana state board of intermediate education hall tickets 2019 telangana state board of intermediate education exam bie telangana gov hall tickets ticket tsbie telangana login hall tickets 2019 intermediate 2nd year bie.telangana dgvc student login ts bie hall tickets ts.bie.gov.inStudents appearing for the exam will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, gadgets, calculators or any kind handwritten or printed book inside the examination center.

Ahead of the start of intermediate public examination in Telangana, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has issued a statement asking students to reach the examination centers on time to avoid hassles. The board said that candidates will not be allowed to enter the venue even of they reach late by one minute.

As per the schedule, the exams will start at 8 am and the board has asked students to reach the centres at least one hour before the time.

BIE secretary A Ashok said the students arriving late will be given a chance to enter the premises between 8:45 am and 9:00 am but after 9 am no one will be entertained.

Students will be asked to fill the bio data from 8:45 to 9:00 am on the OMR sheet. Candidates appearing for the exam can also use the exam locator application to help them in locating the venue.

This year 9,42,719 students will appear for the examination out of which 4,52,550 will be the first year students and the other 4,90,169 students will be from the second year.

There are 1,277 centres in the state and the exams will be held from February 27 to March 18. The secretary also added that students can use the website to download hall tickets and will not be required to get signatures from the college principal as they can directly appear for the exam. The examination centers are also equipped with CCTV cameras. Students appearing for the exam will not be allowed to carry mobile phones, gadgets, calculators or any kind handwritten or printed book inside the examination center.

The Telangana State Road Corporation will also provide special buses for the IPE exam which can be used by candidates across Greater Hyderabad.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Telangana inter exams 2019: No entry for students if late by even one minute
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition