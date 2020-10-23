  • MORE MARKET STATS

Telangana govt planning to recruit 20,000 cops, says Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali

October 23, 2020 9:28 PM

The Home Minister appreciated the services of police during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent heavy rains.

Telangana, Telangana Police, Telangana Police jobs, Telangana openings, Telangana jobs, Telangana govt, Telangana Home Minister, police jobs, police vacancyAccording to the state government, over 18,000 cops have already been appointed in Telangana police force. (Reuters)

The Telangana government planned to take up recruitment of 20,000 personnel in the Police department, state Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said on Friday. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao accorded importance to maintenance of law and order and has allowed filling up of vacancies besides sanctioning funds for modernisation and purchase of vehicles for the police department, he said.

Speaking at the passing out parade of 1,162 sub-inspectors at the Telangana Police Academy in Hyderabad, the Minister said 18,428 SIs and constables have already been appointed. In coming days, the government was planning to recruit 20,000 more personnel of various ranks in police department, an official release quoted him as having said. Telangana was a role model for others in law and order and the state government attached great importance to safety of women, he said.

The Home Minister appreciated the services of police during the COVID-19 pandemic and recent heavy rains. State Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

