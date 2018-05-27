Telangana government jobs alert: Cabinet approves new zonal system for filling posts; details here

The State Cabinet today approved the proposal to create seven zones and two multi-zones as part of the zonal system in Telangana with regard to government employment.

The State Cabinet today approved the proposal to create seven zones and two multi-zones as part of the zonal system in Telangana with regard to government employment. The Cabinet also approved the scheme of life insurance to farmers through Life Insurance Corporation of India, an official release said. The State Cabinet presided over by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raowhich met at Pragathi Bhavan (Rao’s official residence complex-cum-camp office), decided on formation of two multi zones and seven zones namely Kaleshwaram, Basara, Rajanna, Bhadradri, Yadadri, Charminar and Jogulamba, it said. The first four will be under multi zone-1 and next three will be under multi zone-2, it added.

In future there will be three cadres namely District, Zonal and Multi Zonal, the release said adding reservations will be based on 95 per cent for locals and 5 per cent will be for open for all. Locals also can compete in non-local quota. “To decide local status one must study from 1st standard to 7th standard any four years in the local area,” it said. It has become necessary to reorganise the zonal system in the state following the formation of Telangana (in 2014) and also subsequent reorganisation of districts. The Cabinet also decided on insurance cover for farmers, with Rs five lakh per head group insurance coverage to all farmers between the age group of 18 to 60. “The premium amount will be Rs 2,271 per farmer per year,” it said. The total budgetary provision will be Rs 1,000 crore and the premium to be paid for all by August 1 of every year.

This scheme will be formally announced on June 2 on State Formation Day and will be formally launched on August 15 by the Chief Minister when Rao will distribute certificates of insurance to some farmers formally. Insured farmer will propose the nominee to whom Rs 5 lakhs of insured amount will be paid on the death of farmer. The death may be of any type including natural or accidental or otherwise, it said. The Cabinet also approved staff provision including Managing Director to State Rythu Samanvaya Samithi by way of redeployment. For the Health Department professors who are in teaching profession, the retirement age has been increased from 58 years to 65 RPT 65. Immediately after the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister left for New Delhi to make a request to the President to revise the earlier presidential orders (on the zonal system).