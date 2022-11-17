Techie creates a unique resume for getting job in Google

A resume plays a major role in the job application process. It gives an employer a work profile of the candidate. Those in search of jobs are expected to present their qualifications on their resumes in a manner that will make them stand apart from the rest of the candidates. A resume, also known as Curriculum Vitae (CV), helps a candidate reach the interview stage. In one of its kind incidents, a man designed a resume in such a creative manner that it caught many eyeballs on social media.

A LinkedIn user Aditya Sharma outlined a resume in a manner that garnered heaps of praise from many on the platform. At HiCounselor, he is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. The innovative resume looks like the search result page on Google. Education and work experience are the sub-headings. Interestingly, the template also shows search bars and links that display his skills and educational background. It seems that the design is made in Google Chrome’s dark mode.

“Google is the dream company of many, but they are extremely selective. So, I have come up with a creative version of a Google dark theme resume,” he wrote and asked people if they think that this resume will attract recruiters’ attention. He said that he used Figma to create the design. He also asked social media users to give “feedback”.

“Your idea and this version of the resume is creative and commendable, but keeping in mind, resumes and cover letters are often printed and filed, whereas dark theme is not print and paper friendly, your content won’t be visible !!”, commented a user.

“Fantastic piece work,” said another user.

On November 13, he shared the post. Since then it has received more than 58 reposts and 11,000 likes. Many social media users commented on the unique design template.