Tech startup receives 3000 resumes in 48 hours! CEO expresses shock over poor job market

Unemployment is a direct consequence of massive layoff that has gripped job markets all over the world. But who knew the current condition is not just bad but appalling. The current situation of employment in the country came to the picture when a Bengaluru-based technology start-up founder, Kartik Mandaville, received as many as 3000 resumes in just 48 hours of posting the job role online.

Following the development, the CEO of Springwork expressed his amazement at the situation and questioned the state of the job market. Springworks is a startup which was established in 2014 and provides software solutions for human resources sector.

While expressing his shock on Twitter and enquired “how bad is the job market?” Notably, the notification of job description was never advertised on any platform, other than the start-up’s own website.

The Twitter post soon went viral with over 203.9K views and hundreds of like and multiple comments.

Received over 3K resumes in the last 48 hours just on our website – how bad is the job market? — Kartik Mandaville (@kar2905) July 16, 2023

Netizens were also quick to respond to the situation. While many started sharing similar experiences, others were trying to find the reason behind this surge in applications. Many speculated that the job opening attracted such a huge number of applicants due to mass layoffs and the very lucrative remote working opportunity.

“The numbers swell primarily because of the word ‘remote’ next to each opportunity in your listing. I’m wondering what would the numbers be if it was an on-site role,” commented one Twiiter user.

“Unemployment is at peak, young people are desperate for jobs even if it has nothing to do with what they learnt in college,” tweeted another netizen.

The tweet became an instant hit and many twitteratis started sharing their own experiences. One netizen recalled an incident where over 700 candidates showed up for just 20 positions in a IT company’s walk-in interview in the national capital. The netizens noted that this very incident highlighted the intense competition faced by job seekers in the current job market.

Meanwhile, some of the renowned tech companies that have laid off employees in recent times include Meta, Google, Amazon, Twitter and the list goes on and on.

Several leading IT companies in the country have either freezed or reduced their hiring activities due to uncertain demand in the near future and concerns over a potential US recession.