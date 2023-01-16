Tech job that will see rising demand in 2023

Year 2022 started with the fears of yet another lockdown, followed by an uncertain economic environment, and by the time it ended we appeared to have entered a new normal of hybrid work environment. “It was a rollercoaster ride for the job market, specifically in the tech industry,” Nikhil Anand, senior vice-president, Operations, NLB Services (a talent solutions company), told FE.

“While we saw a massive demand for certain skill-based roles all through, the year ended on a low note for talent as major tech companies followed the domino effect of layouts. While some roles became redundant, we still see enormous potential in certain jobs across industries.”

He shared with FE a list of tech jobs that are expected to stay in demand in 2023.

Cloud engineer/architect: From defining cloud architecture to creating a strategy to scrutinising its implementation, a cloud architect performs multiple tasks. While cloud architects must have strong experience with cloud platforms, they must also know if deployments in the cloud environment are being executed correctly. “It was a hot career option in 2022 and will continue to be on the top list due to the rising dependence on cloud technology,” Anand said.

Cybersecurity consultant: In the age of data, cyber threats are bound to happen. Cybersecurity professionals not only ensure system safety, but smart ones can also understand the intention of cybercriminals and prevent attacks with security applications. “Professionals who are able to analyse weaknesses of systems while establishing essential elements so that hackers can’t break through barriers easily will be in demand,” he said. “Intrusion detection skills and expertise in cloud are highly valued.”

Data scientist: Hands-on experience in statistical analysis and computing, knowledge in subject areas (including mathematics and statistics), and skills in data visualisation are in demand.

AI/ML architect: A career in artificial intelligence and machine learning gained momentum in 2022 and will continue to do so in 2023 and beyond. “Those who understand computer architecture, data structures and algorithms, those who have or can learn architecture skills in Python, Java, R or Scala, and those who have experience in deploying AI/ML solutions through various models will be in demand across the world,” Anand said.

UX designer: Glassdoor (where employees anonymously review companies) has ranked the UX designer job as one of the best in the US in 2022. A user experience (UX) designer not only provides seamless experiences to product users, but also creates an image of the brand when developing a product. “A website’s simplified experience is in the hands of an able UX designer,” Anand said. “Those who have expertise in information architecture, efficiency in UX writing, wireframing and prototyping skills, excellence in user testing, and visual communication and user interface (UI) skills will continue to be in demand.”