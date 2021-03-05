  • MORE MARKET STATS

Tech hiring consistently above pre-pandemic levels: Report

By: |
March 5, 2021 7:31 PM

The top-10 fastest-rising tech jobs in India are led by application developer followed by IT security specialist, salesforce developer, site reliability engineer and cloud engineer.

jobsJob postings for technology-related positions in India rose 13 per cent in January from a year ago, according to a report by global job site Indeed.

As digitisation has increased in the country due to the pandemic, a report has showed that hiring in technology roles between April 2020 and January 2021 was consistently above pre-COVID-19 levels, peaking in November 2020.

Job postings for technology-related positions in India rose 13 per cent in January from a year ago, according to a report by global job site Indeed.

Related News

While hiring in tech roles between April 2020 and January 2021 was consistently above pre-pandemic levels, peaking 17 per cent in November 2020, it added.

The report is based on data of job listings on Indeed platform from January 2020 till January 2021.

Indeed.com Managing Director Sashi Kumar noted, “With the pandemic necessitating ‘remote working’ and more technology-based business operations, organisations have had to ramp up their tech hiring to support this transition.”

He added that this is reflected in the company’s data, which shows a steady upward shift. “We believe that digitisation and ‘virtual’ operations will continue to increase in the near future, creating a strong demand for tech-related jobs across sectors.”

The top-10 fastest-rising tech jobs in India are led by application developer followed by IT security specialist, salesforce developer, site reliability engineer and cloud engineer.

Jobs for business intelligence developer, SAP consultant, senior quality assurance engineer, technical consultant and automation engineer also saw traction during this period, it said.

Hiring for tech roles was primarily driven by information technology, IT-enabled services, financial services, e-commerce and consulting sectors, it added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. JOBS
  3. Tech hiring consistently above pre-pandemic levels Report
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Delhi govt to fill 1809 posts including Special Educator, Assistant Engineer; check details
2Hiring activities spike in February: Report
3UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: Registration process begins, check all details here