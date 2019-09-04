Teaching jobs in demand: e-learning, technology advancement lead to impressive jump, reveals data

Growth in searches for teacher jobs has been the highest in 2018-19 witnessing a 40 per cent increase. (IE File photo)

Growth in searches for teaching jobs has jumped 40 per cent in 2018-19, a job site said. The impressive increase could be attributed to the development of digital media which has opened avenues to new roles such as online tutors and e-educators, the site Indeed said in a statement.

The data revealed a 41 per cent increase in job searches for teaching jobs from July 2016 to July 2019. Growth in searches for teacher jobs has been the highest in 2018-19 witnessing a 40 per cent increase.

There was an increase of 14 per cent in job-seeker interest for these roles during 2017-18, while three years ago (2016-17) there was a dip of 11 per cent in job seeker interest towards teaching roles.

“The advancement of technology and e-learning has led to the rise of online tutor and e-educator jobs”, it said. The new-age profession does come with its perks. While the average annual salary for a teacher in India is Rs 2,19,804 and goes up to Rs 5,88,000 per annum; the average annual salary of an online tutor in the country is Rs 4,80,000 and goes up to Rs 9,25,000 per annum, Indeed said.

Salary estimates are based on salaries submitted anonymously to Indeed by employees, users, and collected from past and present job advertisements on Indeed in the past 36 months, it added.