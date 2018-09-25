TCS recruitment 2018: Democratic and digital! Tata Consultancy Services mega job drive witnesses whopping 2.8 lakh registrations

The step to introduce NQT to the aspirants was taken by TCS with an aim to identify the brightest, most talented engineers for multi-skilled, multi-functional roles.

TCS recruitment 2018: As Tata Consultancy Services completes its 50 years, its recruitment process has gone digital. The company conducted its first National Qualifier Test (NQT), which is an all-inclusive online campus hiring initiative that is available on its digital platform TCS iON. The test was conducted for the first time on September 2 and 3, 2018 for which it witnessed 2.8 lakh registrations from across 100 cities in 24 states in India. With this, TCS saw an increase of 175% in the number of test applicants as compared to the numbers of last year. Along with this, it also saw a rise in the participation from premium institutions by 150%.

The step to introduce NQT to the aspirants was taken by TCS with an aim to identify the brightest, most talented engineers for multi-skilled, multi-functional roles in Agile programs which are called ‘TCS Ninjas’. The National Qualifier Test is available to graduates and post graduates for the 2019 batch across all engineering colleges in the country. TCS aims to transform traditional recruitment models using sophisticated technology platforms and reinform its philosophy of being an equal opportunity employer.

The NQT is a 90 minutes paper that includes questions on the English language, Quantitative Aptitude, Programming Concepts, and Coding. In addition to this, the company also provides mock test ahead of the test to the students in order to help them prepare better.

The TCS iON Digital Assessment platform on which the NQT is made available to candidates is accessible in over 200 ‘Digital Zones’ that are spread across more than 160 cities. Till date, the Digital Assessment platform has assessed more than 115 million candidates for over 2,490 unique examinations held for esteemed institutions across India.

Ajoyendra Mukherjee, the EVP and Head of Global Human Resources, TCS while talking about NQT said, “Besides a career in next-generation technologies, top performers in the NQT also qualify for a differentiated, entry-level hiring process called TCS Digital, with an even more attractive compensation package.” Venguswamy Ramaswamy, the Global Head of TCS iON said, “The end-to-end Campus recruitment selection process used to take several weeks. Our digital platforms have helped us to shrink this to just 2 days. It has also helped us to spot young talent from every corner of the country.”