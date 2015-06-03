TBSE Result 2015: Tripura board Class 10th exam result declared; check tripuraresults.nic.in

TBSE class 10th results 2015: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) on Wednesday morning declared Madhyamik Pariksha examination result 2015 (Tripura class 10th board result) on its official websites tripuraresults.nic.in and tbse.in.

TBSE Result 2015 for class 10th were declared earlier in the morning around 9.45 am.

Students who have appeared in TBSE class 10th board exams 2015 can now chcek their result online in few steps.

Here’s how to check TBSE Result 2015:

1) Visit tripuraresults.nic.in

2) Click on hyper-linked ‘Link 1’ or ‘Link 2’ given below ‘Madhyamik Examination (10th Standard Examination)- Year 2015’

3) Enter your roll number

4) Click ‘show result’

The board has also given a disclaimer that reads:

Neither “Directorate of Information Technology, Govt. of Tripura” nor Tripura Board of Secondary Education is responsible for any inadvertent error that may have crept in the results being published on NET. The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately.

Good luck!