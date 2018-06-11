TBSE Madhyamik Result 2018: How to check Tripura Board Class 10th result at tripuraresults.nic.in

This year, the exams were affected due to Assembly election. (IE)

TBSE Madhyamik result 2018: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is all set to be declared tomorrow. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at tripuraresults.nic.in The class 10 exams were conducted between March 6 to April 10. Exams were conducted at around 51 centres across the state.

In case students find it difficult to check results at the above-given website due to heavy traffic, they can also check other websites like tripurainfo.com, tripurachronicle.in, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, examresults.net, innovaindia.com, knowyourresults.com.

This year, the exams were affected due to Assembly election. A number of class 10 subjects like Bengali, Hindi and Mizo had to be shifted from March 9 to 10. The board last year declared the results on June 6 for 23,000 students who have appeared for exams.

It is to be noted that the time of the result has still not been announced. Students are advised to keep patience and track the websites ton know thir results. The board had declared results at 9 am on May 22 last year. As many as 2803 students passed the examination.

Here is how you can check results after declaration:-

*Students are requested to check official website tripuraresults .nic.in.

* After this are may click on link to check class 10 results.

* Now, students are needed to submit details when asked.

* Once this is done, students are requested to click on the submit button.

* Result will be shown on the screen after this.

* Students may take out printouts for further purpose.