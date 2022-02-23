Tamil Naidu Public Service Commission Recruitment 2022: TNPSC CCSE Group 2 notification for 5529 vacancies released, check details

While applying for the posts, the minimum age requirement is 18 years (except Probation Officer in the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services), while the maximum age limit for all candidates is 32 years (except SC(A)s, SCs, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCMs) and BCMs).

TNPSC CCSE Group 2 Recruitment 2022: Tamil Naidu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released a notification in which the notification invites applicants for recruitment to the posts in Combined Civil Services Examination–II (Interview Posts / Non-Interview Posts) (Group-II Services /Group-IIA Services). For 116 vacancies, the selection will be conducted in three stages, which include prelims, mains and interviews, while the selection for 5413 vacancies will be conducted in two stages that include prelims and mains. Candidates can visit www.tnpsc.gov.in to check the vacancy details from the notification.



Applicants can register online by visiting the official website, till March 23, 2022, while the preliminary exams will be held between 9:30 am and 12:30 pm, on May 21.



While applying for the posts, the minimum age requirement is 18 years (except Probation Officer in the Department of Prisons and Correctional Services), while the maximum age limit for all candidates is 32 years (except SC(A)s, SCs, STs, MBCs/DCs, BC(OBCMs) and BCMs).



For Scheduled Caste (Arunthathiyars) / Scheduled Caste, Most Backward Classes / Denotified Communities, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Classes (Muslims), Backward Classes (OBCMs) and Destitute Widows of all categories, there is no age limit, which means that there would be no age limit, wherein the applicant should not be more than 60 years of age either on the date of notification or during the time of selection/ appointment to the post.



There will be a one-time registration fee of Rs 150 for applicants who haven’t registered in the One Time Online Registration System and whose validity period of 5 years is exempted, while the Preliminary Examination Fee is Rs 100.



Applicants will be required to check the educational qualification for different posts in the notification and should possess adequate knowledge in Tamil.