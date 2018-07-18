Tamil Nadu TRB Recruitment 2018: Board issues notification for 186 jobs; check how to apply at rb.tn.nic.in

Candidates applying for jobs are required to deposit Rs 600 exam fee.

The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TN TRB) has issued notification for posts of Assistant Professor/ Assistant Professor (Pre-Law) in the Government Law Colleges. Those who are interested apply against 186 posts on or before August 6. Applicants may apply on official website trb.tn.nic.in. The online registration for the same will start from July 23. “’30 per cent Women reservation will be provided horizontally as per existing Government Rules / Orders”, the official notification had said.

It is not be noted that the National Eligibility Test (NET) qualification is necessary for above said two posts. Those who have got Post Graduate Degree in Law through correspondence will not be considered. ‘All the particulars mentioned in the online application including the name of the candidate, post applied, communal category, date of birth, address and all other fields will be considered as final. Since certain fields are firm and fixed and cannot be edited, candidates are requested to fill in the online application form with utmost care and caution as no correspondence regarding change of details will be entertained,’ the notification had said.

Candidates applying for jobs are required to deposit Rs 600 exam fee. Candidates in SC/ SCA/ ST and differently-abled categories will have to pay Rs 300. Candidates can also pay their fees through online net-banking/ credit card/ debit card/ wallet.