Tamil Nadu 10th Results 2015: SSLC +2 HSC Results announced; check on tnresults.nic.in

Tamil Nadu State Board of Secondary Education (TNSBE) 2015 (SSLC 10th) results have been announced today.

As many as 10 lakh students took the Tamil Nadu 10th 2015 SSLC examination, which was conducted in the period between March-April, 2015. Students can now access their results by logging on to various websites or through their mobile phones.

Among the websites to check Tamil Nadu 10th Results 2015 are tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in, dge3.tn.nic.in.

Here is how to check Tamil Nadu SSLC Result 2015:

Website:

1. Provide registration number

2. Provide date of birth in relevant format

3. Submit

4. Result should pop up

On mobile phone:

SMS ‘tnboard<blank>regno,date_of_birth” to : 09282232585 and 09282232585 (DOB – DD/MM/YYYY)

NOTE:

Do remember that these cannot be treated as original mark sheets.

For results related queries Contact DGE: directordge.tn.nic.in

For any Technical Feedback send mail to tnwebadmin.nic.in