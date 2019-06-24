TalentSprint takes down paywall

The content will be available via its YouTube channels TalentSprint Aptitude Prep & TalentSprint Coding Prep. (Representational Image)

TalentSprint, the edtech player, has said it will make its paid online job preparation programmes free for all job-seekers starting July 1. Earlier, its online job preparation programmes, which include 6,000 videos, 2,000 e-books and 1.5 lakh practice questions, had a price tag.

“In the last five years, 1 lakh students enrolled in these paid programmes to hone their core aptitude and programming skills. Effective July 1, we will throw open all premium content on our YouTube channels,” the company said in a statement. The content will be available via its YouTube channels TalentSprint Aptitude Prep & TalentSprint Coding Prep.

